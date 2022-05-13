Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL schedule release day is here! The Bucs are coming off a 13-4 season and a NFC South title.

Tampa Bay has underwent an interesting off-season after being bounced by the eventual Super Bowl champs LA Rams in the NFL Playoffs.

It's been headlined by the retirement and subsequently unretirement of legendary QB Tom Brady and Todd Bowles taking over at head coach.

The team has known who they'd be playing at home and on the road, but the release gives the time and date those match-ups will take place.

🚨 Our 2022 schedule is finally here 🚨



📺: Tune-in now to the NFL Schedule Release Show on @nflnetwork — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2022

Here's the complete 2022 regular season schedule:

Week 1: at Cowboys Sept. 11 8:20 p.m. NBC

Week 2: at Saints Sept. 18 1 p.m. FOX

Week 3: Packers 4:25 p.m. Sept. 25 FOX

Week 4: Chiefs 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 NBC

Week: 5: Falcons 1 p.m. Oct. 9 FOX

Week 6: at Steelers 1 p.m. Oct. 16 FOX

Week 7: at Panthers 1 p.m. Oct. 23 FOX

Week 8: Ravens 8:15 p.m. Oct. 27 Amazon Prime

Week 9: Rams 4:25 p.m. Nov. 6 CBS

Week 10: Seahawks (in Munich) 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 NFL Network

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Browns 1 p.m. Nov. 27 FOX

Week 13: Saints 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5

Week 14: at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Dec. 11 FOX

Week 15: Bengals 4:25 p.m. Dec. 18 CBS

Week 16: at Cardinals 8:20 p.m. Dec. 25 FOX

Week 17: Panthers 1 p.m. Jan. 1 FOX

Week 18: at Falcons Jan. 7/8 TBD

Please Note: Home games are in bold.

