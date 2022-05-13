Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. — NFL schedule release day is here! The Bucs are coming off a 13-4 season and a NFC South title.
Tampa Bay has underwent an interesting off-season after being bounced by the eventual Super Bowl champs LA Rams in the NFL Playoffs.
It's been headlined by the retirement and subsequently unretirement of legendary QB Tom Brady and Todd Bowles taking over at head coach.
The team has known who they'd be playing at home and on the road, but the release gives the time and date those match-ups will take place.
🚨 Our 2022 schedule is finally here 🚨— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 13, 2022
📺: Tune-in now to the NFL Schedule Release Show on @nflnetwork
Here's the complete 2022 regular season schedule:
Week 1: at Cowboys Sept. 11 8:20 p.m. NBC
Week 2: at Saints Sept. 18 1 p.m. FOX
Week 3: Packers 4:25 p.m. Sept. 25 FOX
Week 4: Chiefs 8:20 p.m. Oct. 2 NBC
Week: 5: Falcons 1 p.m. Oct. 9 FOX
Week 6: at Steelers 1 p.m. Oct. 16 FOX
Week 7: at Panthers 1 p.m. Oct. 23 FOX
Week 8: Ravens 8:15 p.m. Oct. 27 Amazon Prime
Week 9: Rams 4:25 p.m. Nov. 6 CBS
Week 10: Seahawks (in Munich) 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 NFL Network
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: at Browns 1 p.m. Nov. 27 FOX
Week 13: Saints 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5
Week 14: at 49ers 4:25 p.m. Dec. 11 FOX
Week 15: Bengals 4:25 p.m. Dec. 18 CBS
Week 16: at Cardinals 8:20 p.m. Dec. 25 FOX
Week 17: Panthers 1 p.m. Jan. 1 FOX
Week 18: at Falcons Jan. 7/8 TBD
Please Note: Home games are in bold.