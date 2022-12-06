Saints stuff Bucs offense in first half of Monday Night Football game

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay came into Monday night's game needing a win to put some breathing room between themselves and the second-place Atlanta Falcons.

The Buccaneers fired on all cylinders in the team’s first drive on offense. Quarterback Tom Brady was sharp and led the Bucs deep into New Orleans Saints territory.

But as has been the case on so many drives for the Bucs recently, the drive stalled out with receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette getting stuffed on the three-yard line.

The Bucs took an early lead with a field goal from kicker Ryan Succop.

The teams went back and forth, with neither offense able to get rolling. That is until early in the second quarter when the Saints marched the ball down the field before quarterback Andy Dalton hit Taysom Hill for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Saints a 7-3 lead.

The Bucs’ offense continued to struggle to get anything going, but the Bucs’ defense kept the team in the game with a big stop after the Saints got a long punt return.

The Bucs started another drive deep in their own territory with 3:46 left before halftime. Brady completed passes to running back Rashaad White before hitting a big pass to wide receiver Mike Evans.

But then, Brady threw an interception right into the chest of Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

New Orleans took the ball down the field, but an attempted one-handed grab from Andy Dalton fell incomplete, and the Saints had to settle for a field goal from Wil Lutz. The kick sent the score to 10-3 as the game went to halftime.

Not surprisingly, the Bucs were greeted with boos as they made their way to the locker room.

The first half was the same thing Bucs have seen for the last three seasons against the Saints…offensive ineptitude. At halftime, the Saints had held the Bucs to just six points during games in Tampa since 2019. Ouch.

All total, the Bucs ran 38 plays in the first half and weren't able to gain more than 14 yards on any of those plays. While the total yards were nearly equal for the two teams in the first half, the Saints averaged 6.3 yards per play versus the Bucs' 3.9 yards.