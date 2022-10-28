Report: Bucs' OLB Shaq Barrett suffers torn Achilles, out for season

TAMPA, Fla. — The bad news for the Buccaneers kept coming Friday when ESPN's Adam Schefter said linebacker Shaq Barrett was done for the season and possibly into next season.

According to Schefter, Barrett suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury would keep Barrett out anywhere from seven to nine months minimum.

MRI confirmed that Bucs' LB Shaq Barrett suffered a torn Achilles last night and will be out the next 7-9 months, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Barrett was playing well for the Bucs in 2022. He had 31 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 forced fumble until his injury Thursday. With Barrett out, the Bucs will hope Carl Nassib, Genard Avery and Anthony Nelson can help fill in the production.

Losing Barrett will make the Bucs chances of salvaging the season even more difficult. The defense had started the season playing well, but in the last few weeks, it's been abysmal. Thursday night, the Ravens ran for 231 yards and passed for 238 yards against Tampa's defense in the 27-22 victory.