RB Leonard Fournette re-signs with Bucs for 3-year deal just one day after visiting Patriots

Playoff Lenny is back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to a 3-year deal worth at least $21 million.

Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady’s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

It's a big name to get back, as Tampa Bay's other running back Ronald Jones II is also an unrestricted free agent.

Fournette played 14 games last season, rushing for 812 yards and 8 touchdowns while adding 454 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Just one day earlier, Fournette was in New England visiting the Patriots.