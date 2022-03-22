Watch
RB Leonard Fournette re-signs with Bucs for 3-year deal just one day after visiting Patriots

Elise Amendola/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 8:43 AM, Mar 22, 2022
Playoff Lenny is back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to a 3-year deal worth at least $21 million.

It's a big name to get back, as Tampa Bay's other running back Ronald Jones II is also an unrestricted free agent.

Fournette played 14 games last season, rushing for 812 yards and 8 touchdowns while adding 454 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Just one day earlier, Fournette was in New England visiting the Patriots.

