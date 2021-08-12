Raymond James Stadium looking for seasonal workers after Bucs sold out all games

TAMPA, Fla. — Excitement over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl win is helping people get back to work.

Raymond James Stadium is still looking for seasonal workers. The stadium recently held a job fair, hiring people as parking attendants, security officers, maintenance workers, and more.

David Moss, the director of event services at Raymond James Stadium, says they added more positions after the Bucs sold out all their games.

“We are much more than a football facility,” Moss said. “In addition to the Bucs, we do have USF, which has a great schedule this year – highlighted by their opener against Florida. We do the Outback Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl around the holidays. We also have two Monster Jam shows. We have concerts, we have United States soccer, we have a lot of other events that we need staff for as well.”

To apply for a job at Raymond James Stadium, click here.