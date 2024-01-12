Prediction comes true for Bucs' LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. — "We'll see [the Eagles} again. We're in the [NFC]. We're going to the playoffs. I'm saying that right now. So, it is what it is."

That's what Buccaneers linebacker Devin White said following Tampa Bay's 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in week three. Turns out White's a pretty good fortune-teller. Monday night, the Bucs will host Philadelphia in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"Being able to see them before, seeing how they want to attack us. Got some familiar things with ‘em, and we kinda know what to do this time," White said after Thursday's practice. "We know how we can attack them. You seen ‘em before, so you’re ready the second time go 'round, you’re not gonna let ‘em do it twice."

White's been a part of the Bucs' current streak of four straight playoff appearances, and he says he sees a lot of the same qualities of those teams in this year's squad.

"A lot of grind, and I can kinda see it with this team, so far. With the extra days, we’ve been so locked in. That’s what matters the most," White added. "How you come to work and approach the days. Hopefully, we can come out looking like a different team, a more aggressive team."

The Bucs have won five of their last six games. While it hasn't always been pretty, quarterback Baker Mayfield says the team's consistent messaging has been the key to success.

"Great leadership, everybody being on the same page – everybody else just kind of falls into line. Once everybody’s on the same page, great things can happen," Mayfield said. I’ve been on the other side of that, a lot of mixed messages. But this place is different. We were able to focus on football and trust in each other in doing that."

Mayfield's nursing sore ribs and a sore ankle, and he's been known to take a few risks during games. But he said he's well aware of the high stakes against Philadelphia, and he knows what he needs to do to execute the game plan.

"When we have our shots, take them, but stay ahead of the chains – especially against a team like this that has a great front. They’re aggressive, and it allows the secondary to play aggressively, as well," he explained. "Staying ahead of the chains, for me, which is taking the easy completions – which I definitely need to improve on from the past couple of weeks. We’ll go from there."

The Bucs have been doubted for most of the season, and they'll be home underdogs when the game kicks off at Raymond James Stadium, but none of that is new to this locker room.

"We do a good job of keeping outside noise out of the building. We know what we can control, and we did everything we thought we could do, and we’re still going," said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles. "I’m sure we’re underdogs, and we’ll be underdogs every week if we keep winning. We’re good with that."

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ABC Action News.