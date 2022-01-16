PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles - Wild Card Round

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) celebrates with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) after Edwards intercepted a pass by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) gets tripped up as wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) knocks down Philadelphia Eagles free safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) celebrates after a stop against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) works against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) gestures during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) celebrates a stop against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) celebrates after helping inside linebacker Devin White sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) and inside linebacker Devin White (45) celebrate after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (21) sidesteps Philadelphia Eagles free safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) and free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next