PHOTOS | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys, season opener

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fires a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after Gronkowski caught a 2-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) spikes the football after his 2-yard touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Leonard Fournette (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 22-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 22-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Leonard Fournette (7) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Leonard Fournette during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) beats Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) on a 5-yard score during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after his 5-yard touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next