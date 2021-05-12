PHOTOS: Reliving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV run

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans grabs a 15-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers' Kevin King during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Matt Ludtke/AP

Fans watch the NFL football Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (14) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Matt Ludtke/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Matt Ludtke/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) Brett Duke/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) stiff arms Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) as he runs for a score during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Mark LoMoglio/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) celebrates his score against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Jason Behnken/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Mark LoMoglio/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates after a recovering a fumble by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Mark LoMoglio/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) Brett Duke/AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball to running back Leonard Fournette (28) for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

