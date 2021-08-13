Non-profit All Pro Dad helps connect fathers and their kids in Tampa Bay

Former Tampa Buccaneer coach Tony Dungy helped start a non-profit that is giving back to the community in a big way.

All Pro Dads started more than 20 years ago and is still going strong, connecting dads and their kids.

Jason Hood with All Pro Dads says, "Well, we were started here over 20 years ago right here in Tampa Bay with with Coach Dungy and Mark [Merrill] and so Tampa Bay is our heartbeat, is where we've lived for 20 years. We love our local community. We love helping dads here locally get involved and we even do a stadium event every year called the All Pro Dad chapter experience."

A lot of schools in Tampa Bay have their own chapter of the All Pro Dad. You can join the organization in multiple ways. Click here to find out more.