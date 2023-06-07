Watch Now
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

NFL reveals Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 preseason dates and game times

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 draft capsule
NFL / Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 draft capsule
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:22:58-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The dates and times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three preseason games were announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

The Bucs will start their preseason at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 11 with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Tampa Bay will then travel to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets on Aug. 19, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The third and final preseason game will be back in the friendly confines of Raymond James Stadium, this time against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both preseason home games, as well as tickets to the team's regular season home games, are available here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.