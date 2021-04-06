Ndamukong signs with Bucs, talks about life with newborns

PORTLAND, OR — Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh signed his one-year, $10 million contract with Tampa Bay, ensuring that all 22 starters on offense and defense will be back to defend the Super Bowl title in 2021. But agreeing to return to the Bucs is only the second-best thing to happen to Suh this offseason.

Suh's wife, Katya, gave birth to twin boys on March 26. Kingston, named after Suh's mother's hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, and Khari, whose name also means "king," have given the MVP award to their mother since coming home.

"The boys gravitate towards her. She’s the one that can feed them. I’m sure if I could feed them they would gravitate towards me," Suh chuckled via video chat from his home in Portland, OR. "They’re actually amazing. They like to sleep, eat, and poop. And keep that on repeat."

Winning a Super Bowl is a tremendous achievement, but Suh said his wife delivering two babies that weighed more than 15 pounds total is on another level.

"Gotta give my wife a tremendous amount of credit," he said. "She’s done an amazing job. She wanted to have it naturally. She was amazing in the birth room, doing that. Especially with two very big twins."

The 34-year-old said other playoff teams reached out to him in free agency, but he said the ultimate goal was to come back to Tampa.

"I’m super comfortable in that city. Great relationships with the staff. Like I said before and said many times, I love playing in coach [Todd] Bowles’ defense."

Suh said playing for head coach Bruce Arians and staying with this particular group of players were the driving forces for wanting to come back and play for a second championship.

"It's just a great group of guys that are pretty much ego-less, and love just having the opportunity to win, be successful, and at the same time have a lot of fun."