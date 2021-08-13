Mike Evans Foundation gives back to Tampa Bay community

Super Bowl Champion Mike Evans and his wife spend a lot of time giving back to the Tampa Bay community though the Mike Evans Foundation.

Evans started the Foundation in 2017, providing scholarships for kids to go to college.

We spoke to the Executive Director of the Mike Evans Foundation, Courtney Foss, who says Evans wouldn't have been able to attend Texas A&M without a scholarship himself.

The Foundation also focuses on domestic violence and supporting families and kids who are going through a difficult time.

"He knows that, you know, the fans come to games every week, he wants to be able to, you know, give back to them as much as they support him and have supported him this entire time. And he usually wants to make a difference and be able to help the people that need it," Foss says.

The Foundation gave thirteen $5,000 scholarships this year.

The Foundation's Gala is coming up at the end of this year where they will honor 13 leaders in Tampa Bay.

You can read more about the foundation by clicking here.