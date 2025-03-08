Linebacker Lavonte David agrees to one-year deal with Bucs, will return for 14th season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team agreed to a new one-year contract with linebacker Lavonte David.

David is returning for his 14th season with the Bucs, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the second-most seasons played in franchise history. He holds the franchise record for forced fumbles (31) and fumble recoveries (19).

David has been named Tampa Bay's team captain for 11 consecutive seasons and is the longest-tenured player on the Bucs roster.