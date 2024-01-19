Watch Now
Line up fans: Tampa Bay Buccaneers searching for new Capt. Fear mascot

Brian Blanco/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers mascot Captain Fear performs for the crowd dressed as Santa during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 13:06:10-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking to take your Bucs cheerleading to the next level? If so, you're in luck: the team is looking for one spirited individual to play the role of Captain Fear, Tampa Bay's familiar pirate mascot.

The job listing says one of the role's main requirements is to be upbeat and outgoing, with the ability to interact with "all types of people." Captain Fear is a "vital component" of the game experience at Raymond James Stadium, the team said.

Other duties include maintaining Captain Fear's personality at home games and community appearances, helping create a fun and energetic atmosphere and developing skits with the cheerleading and mascot manager.

And what about skills and abilities? Applicants must have the desire to be "creative, zany and fun-loving"—as well as have a flexible schedule.

Click here for more information on requirements and how to apply.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

