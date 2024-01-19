Line up fans: Tampa Bay Buccaneers searching for new Capt. Fear mascot

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you looking to take your Bucs cheerleading to the next level? If so, you're in luck: the team is looking for one spirited individual to play the role of Captain Fear, Tampa Bay's familiar pirate mascot.

The job listing says one of the role's main requirements is to be upbeat and outgoing, with the ability to interact with "all types of people." Captain Fear is a "vital component" of the game experience at Raymond James Stadium, the team said.

Other duties include maintaining Captain Fear's personality at home games and community appearances, helping create a fun and energetic atmosphere and developing skits with the cheerleading and mascot manager.

And what about skills and abilities? Applicants must have the desire to be "creative, zany and fun-loving"—as well as have a flexible schedule.

