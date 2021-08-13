Watch
Feeding Tampa Bay will get $20 in donations for every tackle by the Buccaneers defense this season

Nonprofit is partnering with the Bucs and Mosaic
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:15 AM, Aug 13, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is ready to "tackle hunger."

Every time the Super Bowl Champions make a tackle on defense this season, the gridiron gang and their community partners at Mosaic will each donate $10 to Feeding Tampa Bay.

So yes, every time Devin White or JPP brings down a Cowboy or a Saint, they'll be helping feed the hungry with a $20 total donation.

"If you want to change the community in big ways, you need big partners," says Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz.

The $20 tackle program is pretty cool, but even cooler?

The Bucs and Mosaic have also committed to building five new food pantries in the Tampa Bay area over the next five years.

The first new food pantry is slated to open this October at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights.

For more on Feeding Tampa Bay, go here.

