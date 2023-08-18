Evans, Bucs still waiting on starting QB announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — It's more of the same from Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles as Tampa Bay gets ready for their second game of the preseason. When asked about whether he's set a deadline for naming a starting quarterback- Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask- Bowles stuck with his original plan: wait and see.

"When it’s time, we’ll make it. I don’t have a set time to make it," Bowles said after Thursday's practice. "I’m comfortable where we’re at on both sides. We’ll make it and discuss it and see how the game goes. And we’ll see what the last game looks like."

The players are waiting, as well. Receiver Mike Evans said he's a big fan of Mayfield and Trask, but he still doesn't know who's starting- yet.

"They both have big arms. They’re both very mobile. So they’re similar in that regard. Obviously, they’re a little different in size. But they have a similar play style. Really good NFL quarterbacks," Evans explained. "We want to know who the starter’s going to be. Soon, we can just keep working, and they can take control of the offense."

Fellow receiver Chris Godwin said there's an air of optimism around the Bucs' offense because he thinks the offensive benefits both quarterbacks.

"I like what [offensive coordinator Dave Canales] is putting together. It’s really cool to see these guys going after it," Godwin said. "There’s a lot of complex things that happen in the midst of a football game. And I think those are two very capable guys."

Teams release a list of "Inactives" during the regular season. For the preseason, they have a "Players Not Expected To Play" list. 19 Bucs appeared on that list for the preseason opener, including Evans, Godwin, and about a dozen other likely starters. Evans hasn't played significant preseason snaps since 2018, and he probably won't see much action- if any- against the Jets this weekend. But Evans will still have his helmet handy, just in case.

"Earlier in my career, I used to need about a quarter or two, in like one or two games," the tenth-year pro added. "But now I don’t really need preseason. But if I’m asked to play this week or next week- a drive or two- I can play."

The Bucs and Jets kick off from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.