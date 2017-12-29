Dirk Koetter reportedly returning as Bucs head coach in 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is staying on as head coach in 2018, according to reports.

Koetter is wrapping up his second year as coach after previously serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

His predecessor Lovie Smith was fired after just two seasons on the job. Rumors of a Jon Gruden return to coaching were also stirring, but it now appears Koetter's job is safe for the time being.

The Bucs currently hold a 4-11 record and will be missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year.

Koetter has a 13-18 career record with the team.

The Tampa Bay Times Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud first reported the news.

Tampa Bay will finish out the season against New Orleans on Sunday.