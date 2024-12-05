Deja Vu for Bucs QB Mayfield, OC Coen this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — It will be deja vu for Buccaneers quarterback and offensive coordinator Liam Coen this weekend when the Bucs host Las Vegas at Raymond James Stadium. Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of then-Rams quarterback Mayfield's famous 98-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown drive to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Liam Coen was his offensive coordinator.

"It was great, a fresh start, being able to enjoy football again, and that was where I found the joy in football again, out in L.A.," Mayfield said after practice.

Mayfield was a Ram for less than 48 hours when he and Coen put together a game plan for Baker's initial game.

"10 p.m. that night, we went at it pretty good until about 1 a.m.," Coen recalled after Thursday's practice. "He went home, went to the hotel, and got a little rest, and we were back at it at 6:30, 7 a.m. that morning. We did that until the game. I remember [Rams head coach Sean McVay] vividly saying, 'If we win this game, it’s going to be a miracle.' That did occur. So it was really cool."

It was just one game, but Mayfield credits that performance and his own perseverance with kick-starting his second act as a franchise quarterback.

"Obviously, that game was instrumental in me being here but not just that game – getting out for a fresh start and sometimes you need a little fresh start to see the better side of it," Mayfield explained. "It brought me to this point and obviously, working with Liam [Coen] in the past has helped progress where we’re at in this offense to now."

"It was just letting him be him in so many ways," Coen added. "Just him giving us confidence while maybe us also giving him some at the end of the year, where he may have need it at a tough time for him."

The Bucs (6-6) and Raiders (2-10) kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. A Tampa Bay win combined with a Minnesota Vikings (10-2) win over the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) would put the Bucs in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.