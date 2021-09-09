Could the Bucs run the table and go undefeated this year?

Every year when the last undefeated NFL team loses, the 1972 Miami Dolphins roster throws a party.

They are the only team in history to have a perfect season all the way through to the Super Bowl. A perfect record is nearly impossible in the NFL, but could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull it off this year?

Last year the Bucs went 11-5, winning the NFC South and of course ultimately winning the Super Bowl. This year, they return every single starter, and have even added a little depth.

Tampa Bay is clearly a favorite to win the Super Bowl, but what about being perfect?

Let's look at the schedule:

Out of 17 games on the schedule, The Bucs will have just six games against teams that had a winning record last year (Rams, Dolphins, Saints twice, Colts and Bills).

They will also get to play the NFC East this year, which means four games against what was far and away the worst division in football last season.

Not to mention, Tom Brady has been on the cusp of perfection before: in 2007, his New England Patriots had a perfect 16-0 regular season, but ultimately fell to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. This year will be even harder with the addition of a 17th regular-season game.

But if the Bucs are going to go 17-0 and win the Super Bowl, they have to win week one first. The season kicks off against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. in Tampa.