Bucs WR Chris Godwin to miss remainder of regular season with MCL sprain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints and will miss the remainder of the regular season, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says.

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Godwin went down early in the game when he got tackled low and was flipped over.

However, if there is any good news for Bucs fans after being shut out at home, the injuries aren't as bad as they could have been. Godwin reportedly should be ready for the playoffs. Additionally, injuries to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette don't appear to be too serious.

The rest of the injuries bear watching, but don't appear to be anything severe.

— Mike Evans’ hamstring should be OK, nothing major.

— Leonard Fournette may miss some time, a game or two, but not a major injury. https://t.co/EgOFcXGop5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Tampa Bay has three regular season games remaining: two against the Carolina Panthers and one against the New York Jets.