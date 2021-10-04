Bucs win on rainy night in New England, Brady breaks passing record

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Everyone had Sunday night's game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, circled on their calendars.

It was not the prettiest game, as players had to work through a downpour for almost the entire night, but the Bucs came away with a 19-17 win.

The victory made Tom Brady the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat every team in the league. He also passed Drew Brees for the all-time passing yards record in the first quarter of the game.

But between Brady's return to Foxborough and his record-breaking night, QB play was not the highlight of this game. On a night when the ball was slippery and it was tough to throw downfield, the Bucs ran the ball better than they have all year.

Leonard Fournette carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards and Ronald Jones II scored a touchdown on the ground. Brady even got in on the rushing action when he converted with his legs on an important 3rd and 6.

It was a close game down the stretch and kicking ultimately decided it. Despite missing a field goal earlier in the game, Ryan Succop sent a 48-yard kick through the uprights for the Bucs with about two minutes left in the game to put them on top.

But rookie Patriots QB Mac Jones did enough to get the Patriots back in position to have a chance. A drive at the end of the game gave Patriots kicker Nick Folk a chance to win, but battling the elements, his 56-yard attempt clanged off the uprights, allowing Tampa Bay to hold on for a 19-17 win.

In his return to New England, Tom Brady went 22/43 for 269 yards and no touchdowns.