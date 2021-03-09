Menu

Bucs use franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

Jason Behnken/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs with the football against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Chris Godwin
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 14:18:28-05

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to apply the franchise tag to wide receiver Chris Godwin, meaning he will return to the team next season.

Godwin's contract had expired, but the team has a lot of contract negotiations to work through, and decided to use the franchise tag on #14.

Each team can only use a franchise tag once per year, and that player's salary amount is set by the averaging the top five salaries by position for the previous league year, or if it’s higher, 120 percent of a player’s salary the previous season.

Godwin was an important signing for the team, as he was the Bucs' second leading receiver despite missing four games in 2020.

Tampa Bay still has lots of salary negotiations left to go through, but they can at least rest easy knowing they have an elite wide receiver locked down for the 2021 season.

