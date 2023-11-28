Bucs unveil new sensory room additions at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority unveiled a new sensory room along with a redesign and renovation of the existing sensory room at Raymond James Stadium.

The two rooms were designed in collaboration with KultureCity and are available to any stadium guests with sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation.

To enhance the guest experience, these sensory rooms provide a dedicated space designed by medical professionals for those who need a quiet and secure environment while attending an event at Raymond James Stadium.

The sensory rooms are outfitted with bean bags from Yogibo, activity panels, Sparkle Interactive Light by NunoErin, a therapeutic piece of furniture embedded with soft, glowing lights that respond to motion, bubble walls, and custom tactile artwork created by an artist with autism.

In addition to the rooms, Raymond James Stadium offers sensory bags at guest service booths along the main and upper concourses. These bags are equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads available upon request.

Individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions often experience sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation, which are key barriers for some due to overstimulation and noise that is expected at games and events in the venue.

Each room will include a dedication plaque to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and his family, who have been advocates for the autism community since their youngest son Tyson was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when he was two.

Bowles and his wife, Taneka, have utilized their platform in hopes of destigmatizing ASD, and they also sponsor an autism awareness resale boutique in Tampa.

Guests looking to access a sensory room can sign in at a guest service booth. Both rooms are located along the main concourse, the first near Quad D next to the First Aid office behind Section 120 and the second in Quad C behind Section 131.

These rooms will be available this Sunday, Dec. 3, as the Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

