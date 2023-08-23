Bucs' Trey Palmer emerging as impactful wide receiver

TAMPA, Fla. — When Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, it opened a gaping hole for the team’s number three receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

A potential candidate to fill that role is rookie Trey Palmer.

“It’s no name, no face. I don’t care who out there,” Palmer said. “When I’m matched up against another opponent, I just go play.”

No name, no face has become Palmer’s mantra ever since his college days.

“I don’t care who you is, what your name, we all just playing ball at the end of the day,” he said.

Palmer played three seasons and won a national championship at Louisiana State University before playing his final collegiate season at the University of Nebraska.

He’s picking up things quickly in the NFL — catching a touchdown pass in each of the first two preseason games.

The first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was highlighted by a toe-tapping touchdown grab from Baker Mayfield.

Last week, against the New York Jets, he caught a 33-yard touchdown from Kyle Trask.

“From where I stood, it looked like he tipped it to himself on purpose,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “I’m not sure if he did or not. But it was a heck of an athletic play by him.”

“It just happened naturally,” Palmer said. “I work on it at practice, get extra after practice catching jugs. I just see the ball. Tunnel vision.”

Tampa Bay traded up to the sixth round to draft Palmer in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 191 overall pick.

“I’m just trying to keep the train rolling; work on my footwork, and get more into the playbook, learn the playbook from inside out so I can move around to different positions,” he said. “Help the team win.”

The Bucs final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.