Bucs trade 27th overall pick to Jaguars, will make first selection in second round

LAS VEGAS, NV. — Fans will have to wait until the Bucs make their first pick of the NFL Draft as they traded the 27th overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In return, Tampa Bay acquired the first selection of the second round (33rd overall), a fourth round pick (106 overall) and a sixth round pick (180 overall).

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ncta643dJ9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 29, 2022

The Bucs now hold eight picks in the draft:

Round 2: 33rd Overall

Round 2: 60th Overall

Round 3: 91st Overall

Round 4: 106 Overall

Round 4: 133rd Overall

Round 6: 180 Overall

Round 7: 248th Overall

Round 7: 261st Overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Utah LB Devin Lloyd with the traded 27th overall pick.

When asked about the draft earlier this month, Bucs General Manager said all options were on the table. Those potential options were on display with the trade in the first night of the draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft rolls on tomorrow with the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. Tune in to see the Bucs' first selection in the draft.

