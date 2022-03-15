Watch
Bucs to sign former Falcons WR Russell Gage, reports say

Gary McCullough/AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21-14. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 15, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, reports say.

Gage has been in Atlanta since 2018 and is coming off back-to-back 750+ yard seasons. He also had four touchdowns in each of those seasons.

The receiver tweeted a gif of his apparent approval of the move:

A reporter at the ABC station in Atlanta, citing an NFL league source, said the deal would be for 3 years at $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Last year Gage also logged a 130-yard performance in a 30-17 losing effort.

Gage fits in nicely behind Bucs' star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Tampa Bay is also still working to resign TE Rob Gronkowski.

