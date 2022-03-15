Bucs to sign former Falcons WR Russell Gage, reports say

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, reports say.

Source: Former #Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the #Bucs. More weapons for Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Gage has been in Atlanta since 2018 and is coming off back-to-back 750+ yard seasons. He also had four touchdowns in each of those seasons.

The receiver tweeted a gif of his apparent approval of the move:

A reporter at the ABC station in Atlanta, citing an NFL league source, said the deal would be for 3 years at $30 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Per NFL League source.. Former Falcons WR Russell Gage is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Gage gets 3 years and $30-million, $20-million guaranteed — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 15, 2022

Last year Gage also logged a 130-yard performance in a 30-17 losing effort.

Gage fits in nicely behind Bucs' star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Tampa Bay is also still working to resign TE Rob Gronkowski.