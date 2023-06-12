Bucs to bring back 'Creamsicle' uniforms for Oct. 15 game against Detroit

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time since 2012, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their "Creamsicle" uniforms, the team said Monday.

Tampa Bay will wear the uniforms against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15.

The "Creamsicle" moniker comes from the team playing in predominantly white and "Florida Orange" uniforms from their inaugural season in 1976 through 1996.

"The return of our beloved Creamsicle uniforms for this special game is something that our fans have been passionate about for many years, and we are excited to celebrate the history of our franchise with a unique, dedicated Creamsicle gameday experience," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford told the team's website.

The Buccaneers first revived their original look in 2009, in a Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay played additional games with the uniform combination during the 2012 season but the team had to halt the practice after the NFL adopted a new rule that required teams to use only one helmet for each player for the entire season. That rule has since been revised.

The team hasn't said when the jerseys will be on sale to the public.