Bucs thrive with "next man up" mentality

TAMPA, Fla. — The phrase "next man up" is used across the NFL when teams talk about dealing with injuries and the role of back-up players. Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard was called up from the practice squad last to fill a spot left by and injured Kameron Johnson. Shepard caught three passes for 51 yards, including a pair of key grabs for first downs.

The 31-year-old could've called it a career after multiple injuries slowed his production during his last three seasons with the New York Giants. But he decided to give it one more shot when the Bucs offered him a one-year contract this offseason.

"All last year, I was being told that it was 'next man up mentality, next man up mentality.' It never really got to that point, and I got really frustrated about it," Shepard explained after practice. "So I felt like that conditioned me for the position I was in coming here. Just trying to stay patient, man. Just trusting in God’s plan. Whenever I got my opportunity, I wanted maximize it."

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield was Shepard's college teammate at Oklahoma. He couldn't be happier for his friend to make the most of their full-circle moment.

"It was really fun to see, just for him, being really happy for him in the sense of being in New York for a while, getting injured, getting a fresh start here at a different age for him, and still making plays," Mayfield smiled. "Just the play-making ability that he had – strong through the catch. He’s a little Energizer Bunny on the sideline, so I think the guys enjoyed it."

Defensive lineman Vita Vea returned from a knee injury and promptly recorded a sack and two tackles for loss. He and the rest of his teammates are prepared for a quick turnaround tonight, when theY face the Atlanta Falcons on the road for Thursday Night Football. Vea knows it's still early in the season, but he also knows that any game against a division opponent is important.

"It’s definitely a big game this week, especially with the Falcons and how tough of a team they are this year," Vea said in the locker room. "You know how we’ve struggled with them in the past. So, definitely a big challenge for us this week to try to get over this hump and try to get this win."

Tampa Bay (3-1) and Atlanta (2-2) kick off Thursday night from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:15 p.m.