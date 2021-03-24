Bucs sign LT Donovan Smith to extension, finalizing deal with DT Ndamukong Suh

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quest to keep their Super Bowl roster intact continued Wednesday, with big news regarding both the offensive and defensive line.

The day started with news that LT Donovan Smith was being given a two-year extension worth $31.8 million that will carry him through 2023, which includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

Smith is coming off the best season of his career, proving to be instrumental to the team's offensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bucs agreed to terms with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year contract worth a max of $10 million, per sources informed of the deal.

Suh compiled six sacks to go along with 19 QB hits and 44 tackles, including nine for loss while starting 16 games in 2020.