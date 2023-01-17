Watch Now
Bucs' Russell Gage remains in hospital for a neck injury from Monday night's game

Has had movements in all extremities
Chris Carlson/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 11:08:34-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said wide receiver Russell Gage stayed in a local hospital overnight after suffering a neck injury and concussion during Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch, and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is helped after an injury against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

According to the Buccaneers, Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. The team said it would provide additional information as it becomes available.

