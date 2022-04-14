Bucs ready for a fresh start in 2022

TAMPA — Buccaneers second-year outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was brief when he was asked about how last season ended.

"Fuel to the fire," he said.

Tryon-Shoyinka had four sacks in limited action as a rookie. He said he's been doing homework on himself so he can make a bigger impact in year two.

"Just fine-tuning the things that I see that fits. Getting stronger, faster. Try to stay in shape," Joe added. "A lot of different things I see in my game that I can just improve on and just focus on those things.”

All-pro offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs missed the playoff loss to the Rams with an ankle injury. It was especially bitter for Wirfs because that was the first game he'd ever missed.

"It was just a weird feeling. I couldn’t get it out of my head. Especially not playing. I was just going through these scenarios, like, could've done something," Wirfs said. "Still thinking about it. We were talking about it in the sauna the other day. It’s frustrating, but new year and we got work to do."

Part of Wirfs' offseason work includes continuing a long-standing tradition. University of Iowa football players who make the Pro Bowl send their jersey back to Iowa City so it can be displayed in the Hawkeye's weight room.

"I brought one to my mom, and I gotta bring the other one up to Iowa City. Maybe I can get back up for their spring game. I gotta get one to ‘em. I wanted that for a long time."

Wirfs said he was out to dinner with his mother when he learned that quarterback Tom Brady wasn't actually retiring. Tristan said he couldn't call or text Brady because he didn't have his number. Brady quickly responded with a text message that included a joke: "Tristan, we've been trying to reach you regarding your car's extended warranty... Just kidding, your car is fine... it's your favorite QB."