Bucs re-sign CB Carlton Davis III to 3-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed their #1 cornerback Carlton Davis III to a 3-year deal.

It's a big move, as it was unclear if the team would be able to get him back without franchise tagging him, and they elected to franchise tag Chris Godwin earlier in the month.

The move came just hours before Davis would become an unrestricted free agent.

"Carlton is a fantastic player. I've said for a few years that I thought he was one of the top cornerbacks in this league and he has continued to grow," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "He's a great tackler, excellent in man-to-man defense, a very physical corner, and has the length you want. He has everything you are looking for to be a shut-down corner. He's also developed off the field so much leading our social justice program and all the things he's doing for our organization. He's a huge, huge asset to our football team."

Davis has led the NFL in passes defensed over the past three seasons, with 45, and he had a team-high 11 in just 10 games played last year, the Bucs website says. Though he missed time due to a quad injury, Davis compiled 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery to go with those 11 pass break-ups. He added seven tackles and a pass defensed in the playoffs.