Bucs QB Baker Mayfield named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, now earning the recognition four times in his career.

Mayfield became the ninth quarterback in team history to win Offensive Player of the Week and the first player since Tom Brady won it in Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Mayfield had an incredible performance at Lambeau Field on Sunday. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, earning the first 158.3 passer rating of his career.

Out of all the quarterbacks in Week 15, Mayfield finished first in passer rating, passing yards and yards per pass attempt (13.6). He also tied for first in passing first downs (18), tied for second in passing touchdowns and fourth in completion percentage (78.6%).

Mayfield is the third Bucs player to win Player of the Week recognition this season. Punter Jake Camarda was named the Week 2 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was named the Week 13 NFC Defensive Player of the Week.