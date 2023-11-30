Watch Now
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Buccaneers Football
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) runs during a "Back Together Weekend" NFL football training camp practice Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Buccaneers Football
Posted at 3:25 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 15:25:33-05

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, the fifth Bucs player to receive that honor over the years.

Kancey, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, had 10 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for the Bucs in November. This season, he's tied for most tackles for loss among rookies, and he tied for the most overall in the NFL in November.

The Bucs lineman is the first University of Pittsburgh player to ever win rookie of the month in the NFL. He's also the first non-cornerback to win the honor this season.

Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, along with defensive end Noah Spence and safety Antoine Winfield, have also won rookie of the month honors in the past.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.