Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, the fifth Bucs player to receive that honor over the years.

Kancey, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, had 10 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for the Bucs in November. This season, he's tied for most tackles for loss among rookies, and he tied for the most overall in the NFL in November.

The Bucs lineman is the first University of Pittsburgh player to ever win rookie of the month in the NFL. He's also the first non-cornerback to win the honor this season.

Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, along with defensive end Noah Spence and safety Antoine Winfield, have also won rookie of the month honors in the past.