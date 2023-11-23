Bucs' players share Thanksgiving memories

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) were back on the practice field Thursday morning, burning off some calories before their Thanksgiving feasts.

For many people, a successful Thanksgiving is family and friends crowded around a table, turkey as the centerpiece and NFL games taking over every TV in the house.

Since the Bucs aren’t playing a Turkey Day game, they’ll be enjoying football on TV like the rest of us.

“To me, my best Thanksgiving memory is just sitting around with family, obviously having great food, but then watching football,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “They keep adding these Thanksgiving games, so there’s football all day tomorrow. I’ll get to watch those. And just enjoy it – obviously, it’s a time to reflect on what you’re thankful for.”

The Bucs’ only Thanksgiving Day game was in 2016, a 38-10 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Mayfield has never played on Thanksgiving in his six-year career, and he’s not quite sure if he wants to.

“No, I’d rather eat,” Mayfield said. “But I don’t know. If you play on Thanksgiving, maybe you can eat after if you have the early game. It could be good.”

One thing that is for sure is what he likes to eat.

“I’m a dessert guy. My grandma’s banana pudding is pretty elite,” he said.

Desserts are popular on the offensive side of the ball, including the coaching staff.

“For sure, the pie. Anything,” offensive coordinator Dave Canales said. “Pumpkin cheesecake, if we can find one of those or somehow fashion it. That’s my favorite. All of it, really. I love food.”

But which player can put down the most food? There are 13 Bucs’ players that tip the scale at over 300 pounds.

“Eat the most food?” linebacker SirVocea Dennis said. “You would probably say Vita (Via). But it's YaYa (Diary), without a doubt. That man can eat.”

That turkey tryptophan should wear off by Sunday when the Bucs take on the Colts in Indianapolis.