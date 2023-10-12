Bucs name captains ahead of Creamsicle Game

The Buccaneers got to relax and recharge during their bye week, but they did have to spend a little time at the ballot box. Tampa Bay elected four captains on offense and four on defense for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, left tackle Tristran Wirfs, and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were named captains on offense. Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David were joined by nose guard Vita Vea and safety Antoine Winfield on the defensive side.

"We have a ton of good leaders. It doesn’t change anybody’s leadership roles, even if you don’t have a ‘C’ on your chest – I know it’s cliché to say," Mayfield said while addressing his captaincy. "We have a great team, we have a lot of good leaders, and that’s why we’re going to have success as the year goes on because we’re able to lean on different guys. There’s guys that have been here for a long time that are captains. There’s some new faces in there as well. It takes all of us to contribute and steer the ship the right way."

Godwin and Winfield, Jr. are both first-time captains.

"I think it means a lot because it’s indicative of what my teammates think of me," Godwin said in the locker room. "I pride myself on being a hard worker and doing things the right way, and I think that fits right in line with that. I’m grateful and appreciative of my guys."

Winfield, Jr. was all smiles when asked what it's going to be like to have a captain's "C" on his jersey. "I just appreciate all my teammates, all of the coaches that voted [for me] and made me captain, or made me one of the captains – not the captain – and so it’s just awesome."

He's also excited to suit up in the Creamsicle throwback uniforms the Bucs will wear for Sunday's game.

"Personally, that’s my favorite combo right there, the Creamsicle," he said with a smile. "I don’t think you can top that, so I’m excited to put those on."

"I don’t know about [it for] a couple of our redheads on the team, but I’ll take it," Mayfield joked.

Head coach Todd Bowles is happy that his team sits in first place in the NFC South, but he knows their work is far from over.

"We haven’t done anything. We went 3-1 – that’s it. That doesn’t mean anything. Nobody remembers September once you get to December," he said at his weekly press conference. "We’ve got to take care of business, we’ve got to grind, we’ve got to work, we’ve got to scratch, we’ve got to claw."

Tampa Bay (3-1) and Detroit (4-1) kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.