Bucs' Mike Evans selected to fifth career Pro Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL announced Wednesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games, his fifth career Pro Bowl selection.

He surpasses Jimmie Giles (four) for the second-most in franchise history by an offensive player, trailing only Mike Alstott (six).

Evans currently leads the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions this season and ranks eighth in yards per reception (16.2) and 10th in receiving yards (1,233).

The Galveston, Texas, native broke an NFL record for the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin a player’s career after totaling his 10th such season against the Panthers on Dec. 3. He has the second-longest streak overall, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (11).

Evans owns many franchise records, including receptions (759), receiving yards (11,658), receiving touchdowns (94), scrimmage yards (11,668), and scrimmage touchdowns (95). He ranks fifth in team history in games started (152) and 10th in games played (153).

The 10-year veteran is also impactful off the field, as he is a three-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The Buccaneers had two players named as first alternates: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and tackle Tristan Wirfs. Other alternates included Baker Mayfield (third) and Vita Vea (fifth).

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are set to take place February 1-4 in Orlando and will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+.