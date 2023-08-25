Bucs' Mike Evans makes surprise visit to Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans paid a surprise visit to Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy on Friday to sign copies of his book “The Middle School Rules of Mike Evans."

Each student had their own copy of his book, which is based on Evans' childhood.

Evans chatted with the sixth-grade boys, shook their hands, and answered a few of their questions.

He even arrived at the school early to get a few shots up in the gymnasium with the students.

Evans, along with his wife Ashli, started the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017, focusing on empowering youth, encouraging education, and taking a stand against domestic violence.