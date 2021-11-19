Bucs look to end 2-game losing streak against Giants on Monday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers go into Monday night's matchup with the New York Giants in serious need of a win.

The Bucs have lost each of their last two games, both to teams whose quarterbacks were not starters when the year started.

On October 31 against the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs injured Jameis Winston early on, then were defeated by backup Trevor Siemian 36-27. The team had a bye week then came out flat against the Washington Football Team, losing 29-19 after Washington held the ball for nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay does have some key injuries it has been trying to work through, but this has also just been a different team on the road. All three of their losses have come away from Raymond James Stadium, and their two road wins have been by less than a touchdown.

Monday night the team returns to their home field to try to get its groove back.

The Bucs will take on a 3-6 Giants team coming off a bye week. These two teams met on Monday Night Football last year as well in what was an ugly 25-23 win for Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium.

For this year's week 11 matchup, the Bucs should have some key players returning. TE Rob Gronkowski, who hasn't played a full game since week 3, was a full participant in practice Thursday and may be set to play on primetime. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was also a full participant at practice and could provide a huge boost to a defensive line that just lost Vita Vea.

The Giants may also have a big piece returning, as star RB Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in practice this week.

After the game, the Bucs will have a short week as they head to Indianapolis for a week 12 matchup with the Colts.