Bucs look to avenge last season's loss as Bears come to Tampa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will have the chance to avenge a loss against the Chicago Bears (3-3) from last season this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs of course won the Super Bowl last season, but don't think they've forgotten about the ugly 20-19 Thursday Night Football loss a little over a year ago.

The Bears look different than that team, as this time it will be rookie QB Justin Fields taking the snaps for Chicago. This will be the Ohio State alum's fifth career start after taking over for Andy Dalton in week 2.

They will also be without starting RB David Montgomery, who is still dealing with a knee injury.

Tampa Bay remains banged up as well, and will be without WR Antonio Brown, LB Lavonte David and CB Richard Sherman. TE Rob Gronkowski also remains injured and will not play. The good news is the Bucs will get back safety Antoine Winfield for this game.

Chicago is coming off a 24-14 loss against Green Bay. Meanwhile Tampa Bay has won three straight, most recently a 28-22 win in Philadelphia over the Eagles last Thursday night.

After this week the Bucs head to New Orleans where they will face Jameis Winston for the first time since he left the team.

Kickoff for this Sunday is at 4:25 from Raymond James Stadium.