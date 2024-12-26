Bucs keep it simple ahead of clash with Panthers: 'Take care of business'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tammpa Bay missed a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the NFC South division when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Now, the road to the postseason got a little more bumpy, but Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team won't change its overall approach.

"From here on out, [it’s] obviously not the scenario we want to be in but [we] still have to take care of business," Mayfield said after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, some things have to happen but if we don’t take care of business – that’s the mentality. It has to start there, and [we have] got to do our job, the little details and everything included in that to try and find a way to win."

Tampa Bay has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows during games and course of the season, but the players have leaned on their mental toughness to keep them in the running for a fifth consecutive playoff berth.

"I keep saying it, this team has the mental makeup of a great team. We just have to continue to fight and find ways to win. It’s one thing to have your back against the wall, everybody knows what’s at stake here," Mayfield added. "There’s no secret, so yeah, we’re going to do everything we can to win. On the other side of it, you have to stay at the top. You have to do everything you can to do that, so obviously [we have our] backs against the wall, though."

There are multiple scenarios that will put Tampa Bay into the playoffs. One of those includes getting some help from the Washington Commanders (10-5 this season). Bucs head coach Todd Bowles played for Washington for seven of his eight NFL seasons (1986-'90, '92-'93). He laughed when he was asked if he'd break out his old Washington jersey and watch their game against Atlanta this weekend.

"No, I don’t think I can fit that jersey anymore," Bowles said with a smile. "It’s in a glass and hung up in the basement, but it’s not for wear."

The Bucs and Falcons are both 8-7 with two games to play. Atlanta owns the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay courtesy of their season sweep. Here is the Bucs' path to the playoffs:

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff spot with

- Two wins AND one Falcons loss (That would give the Bucs the NFC South title, and they'd host a first-round playoff game.)

- Two wins AND two Commanders losses (That would give the Bucs a wild card spot and a road game in the first round.)

- One win AND two Falcons losses (That would give the Bucs the NFC South title, and they'd host a first-round playoff game.)

Bucs' remaining games:

Week 17 - vs. Carolina (Sunday, 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium)

Week 18 - vs. New Orleans (TBD)

Falcons' remaining games:

Week 17 - at Washington (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 18 - vs. Carolina (TBD)

Commanders' remaining games:

Week 17 - vs. Atlanta (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 18 - at Dallas (TBD)