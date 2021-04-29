Bucs fans happy to see Super Bowl LV champs picking at the end of the first round

TAMPA, Fla. — He’s known as Leatherhead and when it comes to following the Buccaneers, Shawn Conner is everywhere from the Super Bowl to the NFL Draft.

“It’s a great time to be a Bucs fan. It’s awesome,” said Conner.

Conner, who is in Cleveland for this year’s draft, says the mindset this time around is very different.

“It’s kind of strange because right now we’ve brought back the whole team which no one has really ever done and so you bring back the whole team, now it’s how many guys do you have on one-year contracts what is the long haul on the team,” he said.

Conner and his crew have experienced a lot of rough years, and they are going to enjoy being on top as long as they can.

“I feel like we are in a great position to run it back to back. I really do. In fact, I’m planning on going to LA and planning on making plans on being in LA for the Super Bowl,” said Bucs fan Cleven Wyatt.

“I think after the Super Bowl resigning all the starters. We already have some good depth I think it will be nice for them to just pick and choose,” said Bucs fan Tyrone Dayhoff.

That includes using a second-round pick in 2016 to draft Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo. He was waived a year later.

The Buccaneers have been drafting well in recent years, and that’s what helped them win the Super Bowl.

But their best-ever draft has to1995 when they took Warren Sapp with the 12th pick and Derrick Brooks with the 28th. Both won a championship and are in the Hall of Fame.

“It’s kind of hard to top that one,” said Conner.

You never know what draft picks will be the next stars and the next ones to help win a championship.

“Sometimes your filling holes and this draft we are really building for the future,” said Conner.

