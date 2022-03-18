Watch
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Bucs fans donate thousands to Mike Evans Family Foundation to thank him for restructuring contract

Mike Evans
Don Montague/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrated after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Mike Evans
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:06:44-04

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans donated almost $7,000 to the Mike Evans Family Foundation in one hour out of appreciation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver, who agreed to restructure his contract for a fourth time.

About 35 minutes later that total was up to $8,445.

Evans' contract was restructured again to help the Bucs stay under the salary cap and put the best possible team on the field in 2022.

Fans appreciated the receiver's flexibility so much that they started donating $13 to his foundation in honor of his number, 13.

TAMPA BAY BUCS NEWS

"We love you Mike! Everybody donate - let's see how high we can get this!" one fan said.

The foundation said over $6,770 was raised in just one hour.

Evans has been a fan favorite ever since the Bucs drafted him in 2014. He is far and away the best receiver the team has ever had and continues to give back to the community every year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!