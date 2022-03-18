Bucs fans donate thousands to Mike Evans Family Foundation to thank him for restructuring contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans donated almost $7,000 to the Mike Evans Family Foundation in one hour out of appreciation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver, who agreed to restructure his contract for a fourth time.

After news broke that Mike restructured his contract, fans decided to donate $13 to the Mike Evans Family Foundation to thank @MikeEvans13_ for all he does on and off the field. Over $6,770 raised so far! Thank you, Bucs fans! #M1K3FamFoundation #13for13 pic.twitter.com/cAKcNIZN6i — Mike Evans Family Foundation (@MikeEvansFamil1) March 18, 2022

About 35 minutes later that total was up to $8,445.

Evans' contract was restructured again to help the Bucs stay under the salary cap and put the best possible team on the field in 2022.

Fans appreciated the receiver's flexibility so much that they started donating $13 to his foundation in honor of his number, 13.

"We love you Mike! Everybody donate - let's see how high we can get this!" one fan said.

The foundation said over $6,770 was raised in just one hour.

Evans has been a fan favorite ever since the Bucs drafted him in 2014. He is far and away the best receiver the team has ever had and continues to give back to the community every year.