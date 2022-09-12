Bucs fans celebrate beginning of season with beach party

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — As the Bucs kick off their season Sunday night in Dallas playing the Cowboys, dozens of fans across the Bay Area celebrated leading into the big game. One of those celebrations was on St. Pete Beach.

“We’re playing football, as you can see. People are throwing footballs. Got the cheerleaders you got everything going on right now, so it’s been a blast,” said Brandon Vaselice.

The two-day-long event even attracted Bucs fans from out of town. “We’re visiting from New Jersey. We got in last night,” said Dina Butcher. “We’ll be here until Tuesday having a great time, celebrating, doing what we’re doing,” said Dawn Lupperger.

The free event had music, activities for kids, games and prizes. They even played the football game on two large screens for all to see on the beach. “This is our second time coming. We’re definitely Bucs fans. We’re even going to Germany to follow the Bucs this year. Yes! Go, Bucs,” said Carinne Williams.

When asked what these fans want the most, another chance for a Superbowl win tops the list and they are very confident about those prospects.

“Superbowl, baby. All the way. We are going all the way. I’m not seeing it anyway different,” said Windell Williams.