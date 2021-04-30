Watch
SportsFootballTampa Bay Bucs

Actions

Bucs 'Fan of the Year' to announce NFL Draft pick Saturday in Cleveland

items.[0].image.alt
Larry Gasparino
larry-gasparino-bucs-fan.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 22:53:35-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium hosted a few thousand Bucs fans Thursday night to watch the NFL Draft.

Meantime, the team's Fan of the Year has a VIP ticket to watch the three-day event in-person in Cleveland.

Larry Gasparino, also known as “Thee Bucaholic,” is not only witnessing the action first-hand, but also taking part in the big show on Saturday.

“Every time I talk about it, I get goosebumps,” said Gasparino. “I can’t believe I’m doing this. This is just incredible, it’s so exciting.”

larry gasparino-bucs fan.jpg

Each teams’ Fan of the Year has the honor of announcing a draft pick Saturday afternoon.

Gasparino, a longtime, die-hard Bucs fan from New Port Richey, is confident this team already has the pieces in place to repeat as Super Bowl champs. ABC Action News asked him to weigh in on the team’s draft picks this weekend.

“They’re going to be looking for the best position players because they have no glaring needs,” said Gasparino. “We have a great defense, we have an unbelievable offense, we have three number one wide receivers — nobody can even come close to that.”

You can watch the NFL draft Friday and Saturday on ABC Action News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.