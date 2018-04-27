Bucs draft DT Vita Vea of Washington after trading down in 1st round of 2018 NFL Draft

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were slated to have the 7th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but instead traded down with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bucs gave up the 7th overall pick and a 7th round pick in exchange for the Bills #12 first round pick and two picks in the second round.

Tampa Bay then used that #12 overall pick to draft DT Vita Vea from the University of Washington.

Vea is a 6'4" 347 lbs. defensive tackle from Milpitas, CA.

At the NFL combine, he ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash and bench pressed 225 pounds 41 times.

Vea joins a Bucs defensive line that already featured Gerald McCoy and now Jason Pierre-Paul after an off-season move earlier this year.

Tampa Bay finished dead last in the NFL in sacks last season.

The second round of the NFL draft starts Friday from Dallas.