Bucs coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-`19 and is isolating at his home, according to the team.
Head Coach Bruce Arians is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, with Assistant Head Coach Harold Goodwin taking over head coaching duties.— xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 28, 2021
Arians, according to the team's website, tested positive Tuesday morning. As he isolates, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point. Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in." — Bruce Arians