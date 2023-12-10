Bucs beat Falcons 29-25 as Otton hauls in TD pass with 31 seconds left

ATLANTA — Baker Mayfield threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining, capping a wild fourth quarter that pushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into a tie for first place with a 29-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Falcons (6-7) rallied for a 25-22 lead with a pair of TDs in the final period, including Desmond Ridder's 6-yard scoring run with 3:23 remaining.

But Mayfield, who passed for just 144 yards, guided a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that gave the Buccaneers (6-7) a win they had to have with four weeks left in the regular season. The biggest play was a 32-yard completion to Chris Godwin.

Atlanta got one last chance at winning it from the Tampa Bay 31-yard-line, but Drake London was smothered 3 yards shy of the end zone after hauling in Ridder's pass down the middle.

Mayfield completed 14 of 29 with two touchdowns, also connecting on a short throw that Rachaad White took for a 31-yard score late in the third quarter to give Tampa Bay a 19-10 lead. Mayfield ran for the Buccaneers' first TD.

Tampa Bay's defense came up big in the first half. Carlton Davis intercepted a pass at the Atlanta 8 to set up Mayfield's 1-yard scoring run, and Antoine Winfield Jr. forced a fumble by the Atlanta quarterback that resulted in a safety.

The Buccaneers led 12-10 at halftime.

Winfield became only the second defensive back since 2000 with at least three sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in a single season. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins compiled those lofty numbers in 2002.

Younghoe Koo, who had made all but one field goal attempt this season, missed from 50 and 52 yards in the first half. He did connect from 20 yards.

Atlanta's lone touchdown of the first half came on the very next play after Tampa Bay safety Ryan Neal went out with an injury.

Kyle Pitts found a seam in the zone and broke free to haul in a 36-yard scoring pass from Ridder.

INJURY REPORT

The Falcons had all kinds of issues on their offensive line.

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) didn't suit up because of injuries, and left tackle Jake Matthews went down with a knee injury in the first half. Matthews has made 156 consecutive starts, a franchise record, but that streak could be in jeopardy.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom also went down with an ankle issue, but he was able to return. He and rookie left guard Matthew Bergeron were left as the only regulars on a line that had Ryan Neuzil making his second career start and two others, Storm Norton and Tyler Vrabel, getting their first starts. Vrabel, in fact, had just been called up from the practice squad.

For good measure, the Falcons also lost defensive tackle Kentavius Street with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs had their own injury concerns on defense. Neal hobbled off early in the second quarter and did not return because of hip and back injuries.

Three other three defensive starters — cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), inside linebacker Devin White (foot) and nose tackle Vita Vea (toe) — did not dress.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Travel to Green Bay next Sunday for their second straight road game before closing the regular season with two of their final three games in Tampa.

Falcons: Play three of their last four on the road, beginning with the short trip to Carolina next Sunday. Atlanta won the first meeting between the division rivals, 24-10 in the season opener.

