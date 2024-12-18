Bucs' Baker Mayfield named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield put up a dazzling performance in Los Angeles — and his work has not gone unnoticed.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was named this week's NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced on Wednesday.

Mayfield led the Bucs to a 40-17 win against the Chargers on Sunday, completing 22 of 27 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns and earning a 135.3 passer rating. He also led the Tampa Bay offense to record the most points, total yards, rushing yards, and second-most passing yards against the Chargers' No. 1 ranked scoring defense this season.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday's practice, Mayfield credited his teammates for allowing him to have a great outing in SoFi.

"Football is the greatest team sport – I’ve said that a bunch. When guys truly want to play for each other and lay it out on the line for each other, that’s when it really counts, especially this late in the year when nobody’s feeling 100%," he said. "I don’t care who you are. You’re going to want to do it. You’re going to want to make this push. Obviously, our circumstances help that as well, knowing that we have to control our own destiny one week at a time. It’s a special group. It has been since the day I got here."

The former No. 1 overall pick ranks third in passing touchdowns (32), third in completion percentage (70.8%), fourth in total touchdowns (35), fourth in passing yards (3,617), and sixth in passer rating (104.1) among all quarterbacks this season.

This is the third time a Bucs player has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week this season — Sean Tucker in Week 6, Bucky Irving in Week 13, and Mayfield in Week 15. It is the first time in franchise history that Tampa Bay has had three players win the honor in the same season.

The Bucs, who are on a four-game win streak, will play on the road again as the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys for a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 inside AT&T Stadium.